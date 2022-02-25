POCATELLO — Excavators and other heavy equipment weren't an option for a tree-removal job in places along City Creek due to the potential to make a mess of the stream bed and the adjacent trail.
So the contractor hired to remove invasive Russian olive trees from the popular recreational area turned to a solution from the past, bringing in a team of hulking Clydesdales to haul away the trunks and limbs.
Cody Redford, with Inkom-based CR Fence Co., has filled lots of contracts for tree removal — mainly clearing away thick juniper stands on public lands — but he'd never tried using horses before. The old-fashioned approach yielded such impressive results, however, that Redford anticipates using horses in the future whenever he has to do work on steep or hard-to-access topography.
City officials closed City Creek for several days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the lower trailhead to Bridge 1 starting on Feb. 22 for the tree-removal project. The city issued a statement indicating Russian olives were once planted for wildlife habitat and erosion control. They're now considered invasive and are known to reduce streamflow, add excess nitrogen into waterways through the berries and choke out more desirable native plants.
The cut trees were treated with herbicide to prevent re-sprouting. City officials indicated additional tree removal will occur further up the trail, triggering more closures.
"They're invasive. They take over everything and they drink up a lot of water — 60 to 70 gallons per day," Redford said.
Redford said that the team of horses had hauled away more than 90 big limbs from 50 Russian olives that were cut from lower City Creek as of Thursday afternoon.
Hannah Sanger, the city's science and environment division manager, said the project is funded by a $130,000 fuels-reduction grant from the Idaho Department of Lands. She said widening of the City Creek Creek Trail would have been necessary to provide access to heavy equipment if the horses weren't available. Equipment will be brought in, however, to remove Russian olive groves higher up the trail system, along the Serengeti connector and in the Cusick Creek area, Sanger said.
Sanger said the project has been timed for when the trail sees little use and the soil is frozen, thereby limiting damage.
Redford has horses of his own, which he'll likely put to use in future tree removal projects. At City Creek, however, he's been using a team supplied by a friend, Trevor Fuhriman, with Rafter MJ Horses in Downey.
Fuhriman is a state brand inspector who runs a side business, along with his wife Emily, of breeding and training ranch and work horses, including Clydesdales and Clydesdale-quarter horse crosses. Fuhriman said the crosses are somewhat easier to ride and have a good disposition.
Fuhriman has used his horses for sleigh rides, weddings and funerals in the past. He also raises his own feed and uses them for field work. However, he said leasing them for contract labor is new, and he hopes to land more labor contracts in the future.
Fuhriman also runs a few head of cattle.
"We have a little tiny ranch. The horse deal is our main thing," said Fuhriman, who sells about a half dozen horses in some years.
As a brand inspector for the past three years, he works under the Idaho State Police umbrella, making certain sales and trades of livestock and horses are legal. He recently finished Peace Officers Standards and Training through the Idaho State University law enforcement program.
Fuhriman was raised on the same small Downey ranch that he now runs and has been training colts since he was 13. When he was 19, he apprenticed with a horse trainer in California.
Lately, however, Emily, who is also experienced with horses, has been doing most of the training.
They sell horses to buyers from throughout the country for ranch work, English riding and even to rodeo cowboys involved in team roping. Fuhriman said the work his horses do on his own ranch doubles as part of their training.
"I just get them broke and good with cattle and good with doing ranch work," Fuhriman said.