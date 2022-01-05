In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, trucks are parked in the snow along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge about 60 miles east of Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Parts of several major Oregon highways remained closed Wednesday or had shut down again due to lingering snow from a blizzard earlier in the week that was compounded by fresh snowfall in some areas.
Interstate 84 shut down Wednesday east of Pendleton and a 30-mile stretch of Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass was closed because snow plows couldn’t get through.
Major highways around Crater Lake National Park also remained closed and Hoodoo Ski Area says it is also closed Wednesday.
The weather is expected to warm and bring more rain than snow to the mountains over the next few days and flooding could occur.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Wednesday that “travelers need to be prepared for anything that comes their way and be ready for lengthy delays" as conditions evolve.
I-84 was shut down for hours Monday in the Columbia River Gorge due to heavy snow, ice and gusting winds.
Heavy snow also fell in the eastern part of the state, shutting down dozens of roads in Umatilla County and prompting warnings from authorities that those who tried to drive on closed roads could get stranded for days.