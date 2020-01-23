POCATELLO — Bannock County Commissioners on Wednesday held, for the first time since it received information about the topic months ago, a public meeting regarding confusion surrounding which access roads in the county should be open to the public.
The meeting comes approximately six months after retired Idaho Fish and Game biologist Mike Larkin and current Pocatello City Councilwoman Christine Stevens, operating under an umbrella agency titled the Gateway Coalition for Change, first provided the Commission with a packet containing information about their observations of several dozen county roads. It also comes two months after Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey and Stevens were involved in a Nov. 20 kerfuffle at the Bannock County Courthouse that began with Stevens seeking an update on their handling of the issue and ended with court marshals escorting Stevens and Larkin from the building at Tovey’s request.
Held at the Bannock County Courthouse Wednesday morning, the public meeting mostly involved Larkin speaking to the Commission about eight of nearly 50 roads listed on the county’s website as ones that provide access to public lands that have been improperly closed — either with gates, no trespassing signs or a combination of the two.
Some of these closed public access points are located near Pocatello and Chubbuck, such as 2 1/2 Mile and Moonlight Mine roads, while most others are scattered throughout the county, such as Symons Road near Lava Hot Springs on the way to the Chesterfield Reservoir, and Lago Creek near Virginia between Arimo and Downey.
Additionally, Stevens as well as representatives from the Idaho Fish and Game Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office commented on the issue when Commissioner’s inquired about their observations and experiences involving the roads in question.
Larkin contends the county is well overdue when it comes to reassessing which roads in the county are located on private property and which roads should remain open to the public. The last time the county performed such a reassessment was in 1990.
Since then, public and private roads have come under intense scrutiny, both in Southeast Idaho and throughout much of the state, as evidenced by state lawmakers deciding in 2018 to stiffen penalties for criminal and civil trespassing while relaxing the requirement for landowners to post their property lines.
Many Idaho media outlets as well as larger organizations, such as the New York Times, have published stories in recent years about entities purchasing land that is surrounded by public lands and gating sections of their property, which has essentially cordoned off access to the land that is public.
“Chris and I have heard tons of comments from people across the county that are concerned about private landowners shutting off access to some of these county roads,” Larkin said. “The issue here is most people are not going to pass through a gated area or access a road with no trespassing signs unless there are other signs that indicate it is okay to do so.”
Capt. Dan Argyle of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said that when incidents involving those who may be trespassing on private land arise, they typically won’t charge the person and instead send the case information to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review because of the discrepancies involving roads posted as public access that have been closed.
“The real problem that we run into is eventually someone has to look at these areas and determine if it’s public access or not,” Argyle said. “When we get called out for something like that it’s not our job to decide if someone is trespassing or if the roads should be publicly accessible.”
In addition to some areas being improperly closed, other access points, such as Yago Creek, include both no trespassing signage and those that indicate what dates the trail is to remain open and directives about using the access point, which suggests the roads should be open to the public, said Larkin, adding that the differing signage oftentimes leaves hunters or recreationists confused.
Some of the discussion Wednesday centered on which agency or entity — Bannock County or Fish and Game — is responsible for ensuring which roads are properly kept open and marked with the correct signage.
Fish and Game wildlife biologist Jason Beck, spoke about his involvement with the department's Access Yes! program, which aims to improve access to private land or through private land to public land by compensating willing landowners who provide access and how signage was placed in areas involved with that program.
Beck said that typically Fish and Game will add signs about sportsemen access to locations that it has secured easements for, be it trailheads or river put-ins.
"You don't see signs everywhere a sportsman can go," Beck said. "We will put more Access Yes! signage at those designated locations because that is a program we have specifically for that. But our understanding is that county road maintenance, which includes everything from the road base to the signage, is of jurisdiction of the county."
At the conclusion of Larkin’s presentation, County Commissioner Ernie Moser informed the Gateway Coalition for Change that its request has officially been fielded, though Moser said it may be difficult to provide an immediate resolution to the raised concerns given the current winter conditions would prevent visiting several of the sites in question. Moser did say, however, that he would begin meeting with other county departments to form a better understanding of the issue.
“To go through this and look at all of these roads is going to take some time,” Moser said. “We don’t have an answer for you today, but I will take the lead on this and will meet with the prosecutor’s office and the other agencies to see what direction we can go.”
Moser told the Journal in a Wednesday afternoon phone call that he is expected to meet with the Prosecutor’s Office and Public Works Department about the public roads access issue next week.
While Bannock County, including its Assessor’s Office and Commission, spent several months late last summer dealing with the fallout from a countywide reassessment of property valuations, which resulted in increased property taxes for many county residents, Moser said that was not the reason it took six months for the Gateway Coalition for Change to receive a public hearing.
Moser’s explanation of the delay was much more straightforward.
“We were just in the middle of a lot of different things, but honestly, this was never a priority to me,” Moser said. “And it’s still not. This is something that we are going to invest some time in, but it’s not the top thing on my priority list.”
Both Stevens and Larkin as well as Moser told the Journal in phone interviews Wednesday afternoon that they were pleased with the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, especially given the fact the meeting transpired without any contentious moments.
“I am glad we had an opportunity to present the information, which pretty much speaks for itself,” Stevens said. “There is clearly confusion out there. I felt as if we made some traction, given that the other agencies thought it is a big enough topic to send a representative to attend the meeting. I thought today was a really great first step.”
Larkin said, “I thought today went fine, and frankly much better than I expected after the blow-up with Tovey back in November. I think the good news is that Ernie Moser will take the lead on this issue and I am virtually 100 percent optimistic that we get some sort of solution on most of these roads.”
And in response to Wednesday’s meeting, Moser said, “I thought today went very, very well. I was not here the day (Stevens and Tovey) had their little eruption. But quite honestly I wished I would have been here that day because I could have talked to Christine and Mike for a minute then. But I’m just glad today went off without any issues and I think we made some progress.”