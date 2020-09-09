Idaho Power crews as of Wednesday afternoon were still working to restore electricity to approximately 1,500 customers affected by the massive wind storm that struck the region Sunday through Tuesday.
Brad Bowlin, a communication specialist with Idaho Power, told the Idaho State Journal Wednesday afternoon that crews have been working around the clock since Monday afternoon, having restored power to over 4,500 customers. Bowlin was hopeful the remaining power restoration work would be completed by late Wednesday night.
“As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday we have about 1,566 customers without power and that represents 455 separate outage incidents,” Bowlin said. “That breaks down to about three-plus customers per incident, which has really been the story of this outage. We have had so many small and isolated outages as opposed to a big transmission line or feeder go offline that could be fixed.”
Bowlin noted that while most of the outages were the result of small, isolated incidents, there were several large transmission lines affected, as well. Additionally, Bowlin said near Blackfoot and around the Fort Hall Reservation were areas hit the hardest by the wind storm. The Idaho National Laboratory recorded the storm’s strongest gust, at 77 mph.
Randy’l Teton, spokeswoman for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, said the entire Fort Hall Reservation was without power from about 5:30 p.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. Teton says the Ross Fork District on the eastern side of the reservation was still without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Many parts of Bannock County, specifically Pocatello, and Power county, mostly in American Falls, also reported significant outages, Bowlin said.
Logan McDougall, Pocatello spokesperson, said street department and parks and recreation department crews have been working to clear fallen debris and tree limbs in many different locations throughout the Gate City, with some of that work expected to last through at least the remainder of the week and possibly as late as early next week.
McDougall said six trees fell on the cemetery grounds, four of which were located at Rest Lawn Cemetery while the other two were located inside the Mountain View Cemetery. Another 13 trees fell throughout the city parks in Pocatello, with Ross Park being hit the hardest, McDougall added. A large pine at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center fell within 6 feet of the building.
“In all of the Pocatello parks there were fallen tree limbs,” McDougall said. “Three trees fell at the Highland Golf Course and our street department crews responded to 16 private residences to assist with trees that had fallen into the street. So far, we are not reporting any damaged structures.”
A traffic signal mast fell at the intersection of West Gould and North Main Streets, which has since been erected and temporarily fixed while crews determine a permanent fix, said McDougall, adding that there didn’t seem to be any concentrated area where the storm was the worst in Pocatello.
Just northwest of Pocatello, FMC Park suffered extensive damage from the wind storm, with about two dozen fallen trees, most of which were uprooted, said Becky Talbot, who lives on the FMC property.
Most of the damage occurred at the north end of the park, with some trees as wide as 10 feet in diameter being toppled. A fallen tree struck the roof of an outdoor bathroom structure at the park, causing some significant damage to the roof, Talbot added.
“This storm has definitely changed the landscape of the park,” Talbot said. “It was a pretty crazy storm. I don’t think I have ever seen anything like it.”
Bowlin said that about 13 crews, with some being activated from the Boise and Caldwell centers, have been working to restore power in Southeast Idaho.
“Basically every crew that we have available is over there working,” he said. “We rotate crews in because they do have to take safety rest after being out there for so long but we have been working 24/7 on this since we started receiving outages since Monday.”
Bowlin said Idaho Power is appreciative of its customers remaining patient, noting that the company understands how much of an inconvenience it is to go without electricity.
“We would just like to remind folks that we are going to start heading into some more unstable weather, so it’s a real good time to check out our outage tips page to keep in mind that outages do occur and help prepare for the next one will it arrives,” Bowlin said.
For more information about Idaho Power outages and to report any outages, visit idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages.