{span} The Bureau of Land Management hosted a field tour in October for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Participants visited existing wind turbines situated on private land near Hagerman, Idaho. They viewed the wind turbines from various distances and assessed potential effects on the Minidoka National Historic Site. {/span}

After closing its 90-day comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project’s draft Environmental Impact Statement, the Bureau of Land Management must make revisions to release a final statement in the coming months in order for the project to move forward.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project would consist of 400 turbines up to 740 feet in height and the associated infrastructure, including new roads, powerlines, substations, maintenance facilities and battery storage facilities. It would be located 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

Idaho Power, along with neighboring and other western states, has set goals to increase the amount of renewable, carbon-free energy in upcoming decades. The development of renewable energy sources are required to meet these goals, according to the Lava Ridge Wind Project draft impact statement. 

