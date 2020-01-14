The following East Idaho schools and school districts have cancelled all classes for Tuesday due to the winter weather:
Shelley School District 60
Marsh Valley School District 21
Firth School District 59
Bear Lake School District 33
Snake River School District 52
Blackfoot School District 55
Aberdeen School District 58
Teton School District 401
Fremont County School District 215
Alturas International Academy Charter School
Lillian Vallely School
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
Learning Academy of Teton Valley