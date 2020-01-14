School buses bus school closed stock image file photo winter storm snow east idaho
Associated Press file photo

The following East Idaho schools and school districts have cancelled all classes for Tuesday due to the winter weather:

Shelley School District 60

Marsh Valley School District 21

Firth School District 59

Bear Lake School District 33

Snake River School District 52

Blackfoot School District 55

Aberdeen School District 58

Teton School District 401

Fremont County School District 215

Alturas International Academy Charter School

Lillian Vallely School

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Learning Academy of Teton Valley

