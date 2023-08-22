POCATELLO — The City Council has approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which included a salary increase of more than 11 percent for the council's members and mayor.
The approval of the $167 million budget and the pay raises for the mayor both passed unanimously at Thursday night's council meeting while Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad cast the tie-breaking vote on the ordinance that called for giving the City Council the same pay increase. The city’s 2024 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
The mayor and six council members will each receive an 11.4 percent annual pay raise effective Jan. 1, 2024, and then subsequent 2 percent raises annually for four consecutive years.
“I believe that the City Council compensation is very under compensated for the things the City Council does,” Blad said during Thursday’s meeting. “We’re asking people to make decisions that affect the entire community and I think (the City Council) needs to be compensated right. I’ve never been afraid of that.”
Blad is currently paid around $86,000 annually while City Council members are each paid approximately $13,000 annually.
City Council President Rick Cheatum along with council members Scott Marchand and Brent Nichols voted against the ordinance that provided the City Council with the pay raise. Marchand is a former Pocatello police chief and Nichols is the husband of Anne Nichols, who works in the mayor’s office as the administrative services manager.
“I don't like this ordinance because I don't like setting salaries for council for years that we don't have a budget for,” Cheatum said during Thursday's meeting. “I think that's what we're doing. We're increasing council salaries in the future when we have no idea what expenses or revenue are going to be. That's the part of this I don't like. And for that reason, I’ll vote against this ordinance and I urge the rest of the council to do the same.”
During a Tuesday interview with the Idaho State Journal, Marchand said, “I’m not saying (the City Council) doesn’t deserve a raise but I really wanted to see our employees get more than they got and we just couldn’t really do that. So it’s hard for me to vote for a raise for myself. We’re behind on pay and people seem to scream every time we give people raises but our employees work hard and do good work.”
He continued, “Does your garbage get picked up? Do you have water when you get up in the morning? When you flush the toilet does everything go away? Are your roads good? You know they do those things every day and the public doesn't see it. For the most part, we've got a great city and we have great citizens. And the City Council works a lot harder than people think. I didn't realize how time consuming it is.”
Brent Nichols issued the following statement on the reasons behind his votes: "During Thursday night’s City Council meeting I voted in favor of a raise for the mayor’s position. I believe the mayor’s salary needs to be competitive with other surrounding communities. But, when it came to City Council members' pay increase I was not in favor. At this time of high cost and inflation I think forgoing a pay increase to council members could have helped keep property tax down and help the community.”
Council members Corey Mangum, Josh Mansfield and Linda Leeuwrik all voted in favor of providing the council with a pay raise. Mansfield, before casting his vote, received confirmation from City Attorney Jared Johnson that the city could pass an ordinance to forgo the subsequent 2 percent annual raise in future years in the event city revenue is down or unexpected expenses occur.
“This is an ordinance that has to be done in an election year and so it’s for that reason that I think it’s necessary that we do so several years in advance,” Mansfield said during the meeting.
Regarding the city's overall fiscal 2024 budget, both Cheatum and Marchand said they were pleased with the spending plan.
“I think it was a great job by city staff and those who worked on the budget to hold the tax ask increase for local residents to under $1 million,” Cheatum said. “With all the inflation and added construction costs that we have seen recently, I thought that staff and the council did a marvelous job on this budget.”
The city’s fiscal 2024 tax ask — or the aggregate amount of tax dollars Pocatello uses from property owners every year to supplement portions of the city’s budget not covered by state or federally appropriated funds, grants or user fees — came in at $33.16 million, which is about $951,000 more than the current budget's tax ask.
Marchand described the budget as being fiscally responsible while noting that it’s a difficult process, especially when it comes to determining what the city’s tax ask should be.
“We worked hard on this budget and here’s the deal, you’re never going to please everyone,” Marchand said. “Taxes are always tough because we live in a place where there isn’t a very big tax base — it’s schools and churches that don’t pay taxes. Not that other cities don’t have that same thing but what we really need to do is focus on economic development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.