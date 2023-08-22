Pocatello City Council

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad sits front center with the Pocatello City Council.

 City of Pocatello Photo

POCATELLO — The City Council has approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which included a salary increase of more than 11 percent for the council's members and mayor.

The approval of the $167 million budget and the pay raises for the mayor both passed unanimously at Thursday night's council meeting while Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad cast the tie-breaking vote on the ordinance that called for giving the City Council the same pay increase. The city’s 2024 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.