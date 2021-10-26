POCATELLO — Third-graders at Wilcox Elementary School were wide-eyed and excited at the sight of fire engines, dump trucks and road graders, brought to their school as part of a new League of Idaho Cities' initiative.
The League of Idaho Cities kicked off its statewide Readers Becoming Leaders program in Southeast Idaho last week with an interactive lesson for elementary schoolers in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Idaho Falls. The lesson was meant to teach them about their cities' operations.
The program launched this month as a way to connect city leaders to elementary students "with the hope of building connections and creating a sense of belonging" among city youth.
At Wilcox Elementary School, students went outside during class on Oct. 19 and watched a demonstration, led by Pocatello Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman, of each piece of city machinery, including a vacuum truck, a firetruck, a police SUV, a road grader and a garbage truck.
The demonstration was complete with officers from the Pocatello Police Department, firefighters from the Pocatello Fire Department, Pocatello City Council President Heidi Adamson and workers from various other city departments, who came to talk with the students. They spoke with them about taxes, elected city officials and their respective city agencies.
Miche Kirkman, the Readers Becoming Leaders program manager, said she was excited to launch the program and hopes that it will make a positive impact on the children as they grow older and decide their career path and how they want to contribute to their communities.
"The kids are at that age where they're curious, they're excited and they're really starting to think about their future and how they can make a difference," Miche said. "They have opinions and they see things around their city that they can make better. That's really what we want to encourage by doing this, telling them they have a voice and empowering them to get to know the city leaders and the people who work in their city departments."
Tom Kirkman from Pocatello's Public Works Department helped gather at least a dozen Pocatello city workers for the demonstration on Oct. 19. He said he was happy to do it because helping kids understand how things work in their cities is important for the children's development.
"The thing about the kind of work that the Public Works Department does is that it's never going to go away. You're always going to need to flush your toilet, throw your stuff away," Tom Kirkman said. "So we think teaching kids about that through this (Readers Becoming Leaders) program is pivotal to early development for kids so they can become a productive part of the workforce. We were so excited to hop on board and be part of this."
The program is sponsored by Idaho National Laboratory, STEM Action Center, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Western States Equipment CAT, and J·U·B Engineers, Inc.
Readers Becoming Leaders will run through the middle of January after it hits the dozens of Idaho cities on its statewide tour list.