Ross Park water slide

Pictured is the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. 

The water slide and tower at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn, wooden steps. John Banks, Parks and Recreation director, said since then, the city has been actively working to replace it. 