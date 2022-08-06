POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement.
The water slide and tower at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn, wooden steps. John Banks, Parks and Recreation director, said since then, the city has been actively working to replace it.
The slide is not reparable, so the only option is pursuing donations and grants to help fund its replacement, which is estimated to cost roughly $700,000.
Several planned or in-progress projects across the city have been funded by donations from local businesses. Banks said he is working on finding a similar partnership and he's hopeful that one might arise for the slide at Ross Park.
"I am seeking partnerships with other entities in town to try to accomplish that slide replacement and the city is well aware of the need," Banks said. "The city is also looking for areas in the city budget where the slide could potentially be funded, but nothing has been resourced as of yet."
Banks said the slide, inherited from the Westwood Mall, was the most popular amenity at the water park and has been there for more than 20 years.
"Repairing is not an option," he said. "It's a 30-year-old slide and the slide tower is pushing 25 years old. It's reached the end of its useful lifespan, so we just need to start over."
Banks added that it's a challenge to fund "large ticket items" like the slide. The city is eager to find a solution, but Banks said there is currently no timeline for the project until the city can work out the funding aspect.
"We're actively pursuing partnerships, and we're trying to make it happen," he said. "The slide is very important to people who go to (the Ross Park Aquatic Complex), especially for the kids, or the youngsters that are a little bit older and looking for a little bit more adventure than some of the other amenities have at the facility. It's very important that we get this as soon as possible."