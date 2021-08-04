POCATELLO — The City Council will host public hearings during its regular meeting on Thursday night devoted to the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and proposed fee changes.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 911 N. 7th Ave. Citizens can also watch the meeting online at streaming.pocatello.us or on Government Access Channel 56.
Members of the public may request to offer comments for either public hearing prior to the meeting. The budget hearing will be the first item on the agenda.
Anne Nichols, the assistant to Mayor Brian Blad, said the city received several emails from members of the public offering their input on the hearing topics.
The budget process has been contentious this year, as some council members have voiced concerns that steep cuts may be in order. Councilmember Claudia Ortega also spurred concerns from several city employees and residents when the city recently discussed her request for salaries of about 30 city positions. Ortega explained she was seeking to prepare herself for weighing options if layoffs become necessary in the budgeting process.
Andy Moldenhauer, head of the local firefighters union, said about seven of his members attended a town hall meeting hosted Tuesday night in Scardino Park by councilmembers Ortega, Roger Bray and Christine Stevens. The three councilmembers have been hosting a series of meetings throughout the community to gather public feedback on the budget and other topics.
Moldenhauer said his members asked questions about the budget and inquired about Ortega's list. He said a group of his members may opt to also participate in the public hearing on the budget.
The proposed FY 2022 budget is available at bit.ly/3l5ND6y and go to bit.ly/3BIpVmZ to review the proposed fee changes.