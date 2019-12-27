POCATELLO — The city intends to auction two large buildings and a vacant lot in Pocatello's warehouse district, as well as a smaller building located along U.S. Highway 30.
The properties have been appraised at more than $1.525 million combined.
City Councilman Jim Johnston explained the buildings in the warehouse district were vacated when the city moved some of its departments into the former Western States Caterpillar building, located at 2405 Garrett Way.
The city purchased the empty Western States facility in 2018 for $2 million, investing another $1.53 million to renovate it. It now houses the city's street and sanitation departments, as well as a newly established centralized fleet maintenance department.
The former street building, located at 1080 S. First Ave., has 18,785 square feet of space on a 0.89-acre lot. It appraised at $774,000. The former sanitation building, located at 1121 S. Second Ave., includes 11,345 square feet of space on 1.86 acres. The property appraised at $612,000. The city also intends to sell a small vacant lot on South First Avenue that appraised for $39,600 and is zoned for commercial use.
The city's old survey building, located where Highway 30 meets Oak Street, appraised at $99,600.
"We feel it's better to put those back on the tax rolls rather than leaving them off and using them for storage or something like that," Johnston said.
Johnston said the city will work with Prime Time Auctions on the property sale, though no formal has been set for an auction. If they fail to sell at auction, he said the city will handle selling the properties itself.
Johnston, who works as a local Realtor, believes there's strong interest among potential buyers.
"We've had several inquiries from commercial people that are interested in coming to Pocatello," Johnston said. "The two larger buildings could just be excellent for manufacturing purposes."