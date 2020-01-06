POCATELLO — City officials are optimistic that the Pocatello Regional Airport will soon have at least one daily direct flight to Denver.
During the summer, the city applied for a $700,000 Small Community Air Service Development grant offered through the U.S. Department of Transportation to subsidize direct service to Denver on a trial basis.
The city offered to provide an $80,000 match. Alan Evans, who is the manager of the airport, said the city should learn "any day now" if it received the grant. The grant funds would be used to compensate the service provider for any unfilled seats until the flight becomes self-sustaining.
"We've been told decisions have been made. They just have not been released," Evans said.
During a recent speech to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad made a bold prediction that the city will be successful in landing the grant and adding Denver as a destination, in addition to Salt Lake City.
Though the grant is highly competitive, Evans shares Blad's optimism about the city's odds.
"Our hopes are high that this will happen," Evans said.
Evans, Blad and a local businessman represented Pocatello during a meeting in St. George, Utah, with SkyWest Airlines, which would provide the service on a contract basis for United Express.
"SkyWest is excited about this," Evans said. "They feel our numbers are where they need to be for a service like this to take hold and grow."
Evans anticipates many people will fly to Denver as an end destination — especially local NFL fans who follow the Denver Broncos seeking to take in a game. More importantly, he said Denver offers many flights to the East Coast through United, and the flight would access a critical transfer point.
"I think it would be a really good thing for the FBI," he said, referencing the recent expansion of the federal agency's local data center. "They do travel quite a bit."
Evans estimates the grant funds would support a flight for up to a year and a half. He believes it would take up to two years for a flight to become self-sustaining. Evans said the grant application included a request for two daily flights to Denver.
"We're moving a lot of people out of Pocatello compared to our previous history," Evans said, adding most flights are fully booked. "Our demand has definitely gone up."
Evans said he gets a couple of calls each week from people inquiring about the status of the grant and the likelihood of a Denver flight being added.
"We've had a lot of support from the business community to help us get this started," Evans said. "It would be a wonderful thing for our community and our region."
The city hired an Atlanta consultant, Mead & Hunt, to conduct a demand study, which was included in the grant application.
The airport currently offers three daily flights to Salt Lake City International Airport, departing at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. SkyWest provides the flight, in partnership with Delta Airlines.