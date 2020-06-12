After getting the green light from Governor Brad Little to move to Stage 4 of Idaho’s reopening, City of Pocatello departments will be making the following changes to their operations.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, park picnic shelters can be reserved starting June 13 by calling Parks and Recreation Administration at 208-232-3901 or going to bit.ly/3gQv3ee. In addition to standard daily cleanings, Parks and Recreation staff will do Saturday and Sunday morning cleanings. Patrons are also encouraged to sanitize picnic tables before and after use.
Adult softball games will begin June 15. Spectators are asked to maintain social distance between them and others in attendance.
Golf tournaments scheduled to be held at Riverside and Highland Golf Courses will proceed with social distancing measures in place.
Large events from the Parks and Recreation Department (e.g.Fun Runs) remain canceled through June 28.
At the Community Recreation Center, the steam room and hot tub will remain closed. The dry sauna and eucalyptus room will open with a 15-minute time limit and a limit of one person per household at a time and a total of four people. Fitness class attendance will be capped at 15 participants. Water fitness class attendance will be limited to 12 participants. All swim lessons, dance classes, and public swim sessions remain canceled. Racquetball court use will be open to only those from the same household with a maximum of two patrons on the court at any time.
Pocatello Municipal Band performances have been postponed until further notice.
Starting June 15, the Pocatello Animal Shelter will open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are still preferred for adoptions, owner surrenders, and other services. To schedule an appointment, please call 208-234-6156. To view adoptable pets visit, bit.ly/2zUHhSF.
City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor’s Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will continue with limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City’s website, pocatello.us, to answer their questions, find forms, etc. If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall is posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.
Public access for City Council and Advisory Board meetings will continue to be restricted. However, members of the Council, boards, and City staff will attend in person with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Citizens can watch all the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.
“Even though we’re getting close to the end of the Stages of Reopening, we still need to take the advice of public health experts and protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Wearing a mask when you’re in public, washing your hands often, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects are just a few of the simple, easy steps everyone can take to prevent the spread."
For details on what reopened in the previous stages, visit:
Stage 3 – bit.ly/2Mb2wC1
Stage 2 – bit.ly/3dTu3Uf
Stage 1 – bit.ly/2LLW5oR
To view the Stages of Reopening outlined by the Governor, visit rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.