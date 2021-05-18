POCATELLO — City leaders are encouraging local residents to shop and dine locally on Friday in support of small businesses recovering from lost sales during the pandemic as part of the Support Local Gems initiative.
The statewide event is in its second year and also involves Idaho's congressional delegation, the Idaho Department of Commerce, the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties, the Idaho Chamber Alliance, the Idaho Retailers Association, the Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and other organizations.
“I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to find some way they can support our local small businesses,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said in a press release. “Small businesses are owned by our friends, neighbors and sometimes family. When you spend locally, you keep those dollars here and you make Pocatello a better place to call home.”
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, also issued a press release encouraging participation in the celebration of local businesses. Risch emphasized that local retailers and restaurants adapted well to the challenges of the pandemic but still need support as the economy begins to recover.
"On Friday, May 21, give your support to the small businesses — the local gems that power Idaho's economy and make our communities thrive," Risch said.
Gov. Brad Little said in the press release that small businesses are the backbone of the state's economy and need support now more than ever.
"At the state level, we prioritized resources for small businesses in our pandemic response," Little said. "On a personal level, we can all support small businesses with our dollars."