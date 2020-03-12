The City of Pocatello announced Thursday the creation of pocatello.us/coronavirus.
The site compiles resources and information for residents to get the latest on novel coronavirus (COVID-19). While the City is working with our public health partners, the City is not the lead agency and will take direction from the Federal and State agencies on novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The City will continue monitoring the situation with our public health partners and as of March 12, there are no reported cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Idaho.
Additionally, Mayor Brian Blad has implemented the pandemic personnel policy for City departments as a precautionary measure. The policy provides department heads with guidance and flexibility regarding staffing and work schedules if employees or their family members become ill. The document would serve as a complement to the City’s Emergency Operations Plan, if implemented, that outlines the City’s response to pandemics and other disasters.
The pandemic personnel policy will remain in effect until May 30 unless extended by the Mayor based on information from both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.