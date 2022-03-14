POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council on Thursday is expected to consider spending $800,000 on a subsidy to SkyWest to save the single round-trip daily flight from the Pocatello Regional Airport to Salt Lake City.
The request was added to the City Council’s regular meeting agenda set for for 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall after the topic was previously discussed during an executive session in February and after three council members — Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray — voted against hosting another executive session on the topic last week, Ortega told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
Ortega said that aside from her concern with the language of the contract regarding the subsidy and the lack of guarantees from SkyWest, she is also concerned that local taxpayers won’t have the opportunity to express during a public hearing their thoughts on the city expending about 40 percent of the airport’s operating budget for 2022.
“I feel like the public needs to be aware of this situation and we need a public hearing because it’s almost $1 million of taxpayer money that’s being spent,” Ortega said. “That is so much money for no guarantees and no assurances. The real question is does (SkyWest) really want to keep a flight in Pocatello or are they throwing this at us because they don't think we will pay it and then they don’t have to look like the bad guys? But what is the return of investment for the city? The answer to that from what I know is zero. We are talking about giving a private business nearly $1 million for a gamble.”
According to the terms of the transportation services agreement between SkyWest and Pocatello, SkyWest will continue to operate one daily round-trip flight between Pocatello and Salt Lake City for all of 2022. Pocatello will agree to reimburse SkyWest for its revenue losses on a quarterly basis retroactively from Jan. 1 and up through Dec. 31, or until all of the subsidy funds have been exhausted, whichever comes first, according to the contract.
If the City Council approves the request, Pocatello will take the $800,000 from funds that have already been budgeted to the airport in 2022 and will then dip into airport reserves to cover operational costs for the year. According to the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget, the airport started the year with an operational budget of just over $1.9 million. The $800,000 subsidy is about 42 percent of the airport’s operational budget.
Kristy Heinz, the management assistant at the Pocatello Regional Airport, says the airport’s reserve fund was significantly bolstered in recent years by the distribution of stimulus funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic and can easily absorb the added hit of covering operational costs for 2022. Furthermore, Heinz says the airport’s commercial flight service is a massive part of the city’s economic development and commercial business sector and it would be nearly impossible to secure commercial flights in the future if it disappears entirely.
"Commercial flight is a very big and necessary part for the business industry in Pocatello,” Heinz said. “More and more we are seeing that these revenue guarantees are just a necessary part of doing business in the airline sector and to maintain our existing service.”
Both Heinz and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad mentioned an airport similar to Pocatello’s that recently paid a $1.1 million revenue guarantee to SkyWest to maintain a commercial flight service.
Ortega says SkyWest is losing about $50,000 to $60,000 per month maintaining the Pocatello-Salt Lake City flight and believes there is no legitimate interest on behalf of SkyWest to ensure this flight remains if and when the subsidy runs its course. Ortega is of the opinion that Pocatello’s only round-trip flight will likely disappear after this subsidy is exhausted unless SkyWest sees an increase in revenue from the flight.
Ortega doubts any revenue increase will be seen considering that the flight arrives from Salt Lake City at 12:15 p.m. every day and departs for Salt Lake City at 1:05 p.m., making it impossible to fly to Salt Lake City and return on the same day.
“I asked what guarantees we will get from SkyWest with this deal and there aren't any,” Ortega said. “If we can’t get our 6 a.m. departure flight back how are we ever going to be able to increase our business flight revenue?”
In response to Ortega’s concern regarding the revenue subsidy being discussed in executive session, Blad said the process has involved contract talks, which almost always occur first without public input. Additionally, he said, “I don’t ever remember having a public hearing on contract talks in the past.”
Blad told the Journal Monday afternoon that a pilot shortage is the driving factor for the subsidy request, an issue that has only existed in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Pocatello and SkyWest have been partners for over 40 years and losing the only commercial flight out of Pocatello will have much more far-reaching consequences than a one-time expenditure of $800,000.
“What is noteworthy to me and what I will have to consider if I have to vote on this is if we lose commercial air service into Pocatello we will lose about $2 million in annual grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration,” Blad said. “Also, If the flight goes away we will likely never get it back. Though we don’t love the flight now, it is still a flight and it keeps us receiving federal grants and receiving the help that we need. But if we do lose commercial flights in and out of our airport, we will still have the same rules and regulations with maintaining an airport, so the tax ask actually increases more than it would decrease.”
Not only will the loss of commercial flights at the Pocatello Regional airport cost the city approximately $6 million over the next three years in the loss of federal grant funding, but Blad says it could also put the city in a position to possibly pay back FAA grant funding awarded in previous years for commercial airports, a number that could easily eclipse $100 million.
“The situation with the Pocatello airport isn't any different from other airports across the country,” Blad said. “In terms of assurances, you’re not going to be able to guarantee any business stays somewhere forever. At the end of the day it’s going to cost us millions of dollars if we don’t do anything. We pay $800,000 now or it will cost us at least $2 million a year for the next three years. That’s a pretty safe gamble in my mind.”