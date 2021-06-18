POCATELLO — The city will have to delay its plans to replace the aging fueling facility that serves the municipal fleet due to a shortage of new gas tanks.
Officials say the three 12,000-gallon fiberglass gas tanks at the city's current fuel site, located on property owned by Idaho State University in the 1100 block of South First Avenue, are past their warranty and have required frequent and costly repairs.
The city's deputy public works director, Tom Kirkman, explained one tank repair conducted in 2018 cost $25,000, and another repair in 2020 cost $25,000.
"It used to be we had a $5,000 repair budget. Now it's getting expensive to maintain it," Kirkman said.
Kirkman said the city would like to close its current fuel site, which it has used for more than 35 years, and build a new one on city property at the public works annex, located at 2405 Garrett Way. The tanks at the current facility are all double walled. The city has two diesel tanks and an unleaded tank serving city vehicles, except for the fleets of the wast pollution control department, Pocatello Regional Transit and the airport.
The city plans to add a second unleaded tank at the new site to provide redundancy in case one of the tanks must be taken off line for service, Kirkman said.
The project's cost is estimated at about $800,000.
"We never really sent it out for bid. We were designing it and getting plans ready," Kirkman said.
Progress came to a halt, however, when the city learned new tanks are now backordered for at least 18 months. Following the COVID-19 pandemic a wide variety of building materials and equipment have been in short supply. Lumber and concrete are being rationed, the city can't find striping paint for its roads, automotive parts for repairing vehicles are hard to come by, new vehicles are taking six to nine months to arrive and the sanitation department has been having a hard time finding new parts for Dumpsters due to a steel shortage. Kirkman said the city is even having a hard time finding trucking companies with available trucks to haul equipment.
Many City Council members worry the risk of potential environmental problems will elevate the longer the project is delayed.
"We need to figure out how we're going to budget for that and come up with some sort of a plan," said council member Claudia Ortega.
Kirkman said the facility is heavily inspected and currently has a clean bill of health with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The plan for the current site is to eventually demolish the fiberglass tanks, remove the surrounding materials, take out the pumps and lines, fill in the holes with gravel and pave over it. A contractor will be hired to do the work, Kirkman said. The land will then be returned to ISU.
Kirkman said the city is finishing up the design process for the new facility, but there's no need to start construction while costs of building materials remain so high.