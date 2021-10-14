The Pocatello City Council is considering accepting state funding to add a full-time investigator to the Pocatello Police Department whose focus would be on preventing and working cases involving internet crimes against children.
The funding, which has been offered to the city by the Idaho Attorney General's Office as part of an effort to crack down on such crimes, would cover the entire cost of the investigator's wages, training and benefits.
The investigator would be tasked specifically with working ICAC cases in Pocatello and collaborating with other Southeast Idaho investigators on ICAC cases. This is a role the Pocatello Police Department does not currently have.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said Michael Steen with the state AG's office told him during a chiefs of police conference over the summer that there's a real need for an ICAC investigator in Pocatello and that the attorney general's office would like to offer funds for Schei's department to hire one.
"We want to have an officer that's fully dedicated to that. Right now we don't have that," Schei said. "We deal with (these crimes) when they come across our plate and we handle them, but we do not have the resources right now to actively be proactive to combat that."
Schei said his agency has looked at different options to determine how to add the position at minimal expense to taxpayers, but when the state offered to fully fund the position, he thought, "It's a win-win."
Capt. Bill Collins said the agency's detectives juggle full caseloads and there's not currently capacity among them to assign an investigator strictly to internet crimes against children.
"We have a person in our department that can work on ICAC stuff part-time, but he's being reactive, he's not proactive because he's a full-time detective and he carries a caseload like the rest of our detectives," Collins said. "We're missing the boat on this. These crimes are against children, and we're letting these people get by when we shouldn't be."
Collins said in Bannock County alone last year, there were 50 ICAC cases.
"That's 50 cases that are not getting worked as they should," he said. "Our department's missing the boat to protect our vital resources, our children."
The council raised questions about what might happen when the AG's office no longer can or opts not to appropriate funds for the position in Pocatello.
Council member Chris Stevens said she supports the idea of finding a solution to the "heinous things that can happen to kids on the internet," but that she was concerned that the city could be left to fund the position in the future.
Stevens asked to get in writing that the city's taxpayers would not be obligated to pay for the position if for some reason state funding ceased.
"These are the kinds of situations that if you're not vigilant can create sort of creeping growth," she said. "That's my caveat, that it would have to be written that when the outside funding disappears, that position doesn't necessarily disappear but it becomes a budgetary discussion here locally because of money being funded totally or significantly by local funds."
Stevens emphasized that her concern has nothing to do with the worthiness of the cause, or "ingratitude for the opportunity being provided, but it's looking down the road and trying to be thoughtful."
None of the council members nor Collins, Schei or Chris McCormick, who heads the ICAC unit within the AG's office and also was at the council's work session on Thursday, objected to Stevens's request.
McCormick acknowledged that the ICAC unit and its affiliated investigators at police departments across Idaho are based on state appropriation.
"There are no guarantees, but it is hard not to get behind what we do, so each year we've gotten the funding and we'll continue asking for the funding to support this," he said. "It's a really good program. I want to support kids, I want to save kids and I think this is the way to do it."
The council ultimately agreed unanimously to direct the appropriate city staff to bring a contract outlining the position before the council on which the elected officials would vote at a later meeting.