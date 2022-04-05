POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council recently voted unanimously to adopt a plan that will guide a long-term transformative vision for the city's downtown.
The Pocatello Downtown Development Plan will serve as a guiding document for the city as it develops and improves parts of downtown over the next 20 years. The plan, set to span five distinct downtown districts, includes improved pedestrian walkways, the potential relocation of City Hall, added Portneuf River access, more housing and public open space, and a new student center.
The only portion of the plan for which the city has already secured funding —from Lookout Credit Union — is a new town square. The square will span a full city block adjacent to Simplot Square and include a park, playground and performance stage. Stephanie Palagi, president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello, said the city is expected to break ground on the project this May.
Palagi said Lookout is deciding what to name the area and will announce its name during an event marking the start of the project next month.
In addition to the already-in-motion town square project, the city has a long list of prospective additions, upgrades and changes to the downtown area.
From Idaho State University to the Warehouse District on First Avenue, the downtown development plan seeks to create a more unified downtown Pocatello to include the ISU campus and connect currently disjointed parts of town. The city identified five downtown districts in the plan: the Bengal District, Historic Downtown, Portneuf District, Downtown East, and the Warehouse District.
Each district has its own set of prospective projects. For Historic Downtown, improved pedestrian walkways, the relocation of City Hall to Arthur Avenue, traffic flow redesign and a new town square are on the list.
In Downtown East, the city hopes to create more open public space, install multi-story parking structures, and reflow traffic. The Portneuf District has the potential to see increased access to recreational trails and the extension of trails through downtown, as well as an added "Portneuf Landing" on Center Street that will make the Portneuf River more accessible to recreators and the community.
The city's hope for what it's termed the Bengal District is to create an area called the Bengal Block, where student housing, a student center, and an outdoor gathering space would be installed along Fifth Avenue between Halliday Street and Terry Street. Then, further east in the Warehouse District, there's potential for more open public space to established near the Museum of Clean, and for pedestrian walkway improvements on the Benton Street Overpass that connects Historic Downtown to the Warehouse District.
Palagi said she, her team and other partners have been working to develop this plan since 2018 when the previous long-term plan for the city expired. The 70-page plan is the result of "blood, sweat and tears" over four years, she said.
Now that the plan has been approved by the city council, acquiring funding for the desired projects is on the top of the city's to-do list in order to make the vision for Pocatello's downtown a reality. Palagi said she and her team are always seeking funding, whether it comes from public-private partnerships, local businesses, crowdsourcing, community donations or other sources.
"The key to any development plan, or any plan, is to have the implementation part of it active and ongoing, and funding is the most critical part of this plan," she said. "So, although it's a working document, and projects will ebb and flow through it, funding is always going to be a priority that we're looking for."
City council member Claudia Ortega, prior to voting to approve the development plan, stressed that the document is a guide that is not concrete. Ortega said she wanted people to know they will have opportunities to weigh in on each project.
"This is just a plan. It's not written in stone that this is exactly what's going to happen," Ortega said. "It is a way to attract investors and businesses. It doesn't mean the mayor is going to be out there with a golden shovel next week breaking ground. A lot of people think that what they saw is exactly what it's going to look like, but this is just a guiding vision."
Despite uncertainty surrounding from where funding will come for the projects outlined in the plan, Palagi said the plan sets realistic goals for the city.
"It's a big vision, and it's a long-term vision, but there's nothing that is included in the plan that is impossible," Palagi said. "We're moving forward with good, positive momentum and a good positive vision. Pocatello has no place to go but up. We're growing and expanding, and this plan for downtown is exciting."