The Pocatello City Council approved a plan to remove old signage at city entrances and install more modern and uniform signs in their place.
The new signs, which will be accompanied by flowers and read "Pocatello" in large stainless-steel letters, are anticipated to be installed gradually, beginning with the entrance on 5th Avenue, and then on Pocatello Creek Road and 19th Avenue & Clark Street as more funding becomes available.
Portneuf Valley Partners, which has led the design and planning effort for the new signs, plans to use grants and money the group raised totaling more than $22,000 to fabricate and install the signs.
The group said the money will likely only be enough to cover the removal of an old entrance sign near the Red Lion on Pocatello Creek Road and the installation of a new sign on 5th Avenue, which they hope to do this summer.
The city council members were supportive of the proposal to upgrade Pocatello's entrance signs and said they're looking forward to seeing more uniformity across the signage posted at the city's entrances.
"We've been talking about this for a couple of years now, looking at different designs, different locations, how it could be done, how it could be funded, who was going to do it. It's been a long, hard project," said council president Rick Cheatum. "It's going to be a grand difference to our community and the way people see Pocatello when they come to our town."
The new signs will be modeled off of the sign that's currently posted at the Center Street entrance in Pocatello. The old signs, which feature advertising plaques bought by local businesses 20 years ago for $200, will be removed.
Maggie Clark, a member of Portneuf Valley Partners board of directors, said the goal is for the signs to be low maintenance but "high impact."
Council member Linda Leeuwrik said she has admired the sign on Center Street after which the new signs will be modeled, so she supports the plan.
"As somebody with a former life and former career who used to actually design signage, one of the things that I think is not ideal right now is just the inconsistency in the signs that we have and all the different looks," Leeuwrik said. "I love the idea that you based (the design) on one of my favorite signs. I like the look and I just love the idea of having a consistent image."