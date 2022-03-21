POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council voted 5-1 to approve paying an $800,000 subsidy to SkyWest to save the single round-trip daily flight the airline currently offers from the Pocatello Regional Airport to Salt Lake City.
Council President Rick Cheatum and council members Linda Leewrik, Josh Mansfield, Roger Bray and Chris Stevens voted in favor of the subsidy, calling it absolutely necessary. Council member Claudia Ortega voted against it.
The council members' vote came after a long discussion about the potential long-term impact of subsidizing or not, and whether the money will truly help preserve Pocatello's access to the commercial flight, and if so, for how long.
The five council members who voted in favor of the subsidy agreed that passenger air access to Pocatello via its regional airport is essential to the city's economic development and success.
"We have to keep it open if we're going to develop this community economically," Cheatum said. "If we no longer have commercial air service, we're cutting our own throats. I don't think we have a choice."
But Ortega said she's concerned the agreement is one-sided and that the money could potentially be wasted on SkyWest if the airline decides to discontinue its one remaining roundtrip flight after receiving the subsidy.
There's nothing in the subsidy agreement that would prevent SkyWest from doing that, she said, and there's also nothing in the agreement that would encourage the airline to offer a flight time more compatible with connections. The airline currently only offers a flight out of Pocatello at 1 p.m., which makes it impossible for fliers to catch early connections out of Salt Lake City.
"This is a great deal for SkyWest. It's just not such a great deal for the city," Ortega said. "The city gets no guarantees of anything, and I know life doesn't have any guarantees, but if I hire you to do something and I enter into a contract, I have a guarantee that the job is going to be done. If not, I have a recourse. So (SkyWest) is not working with us. They're just giving us an ultimatum, ... and when only one side wins it's not a deal."
The council members said they can't be sure what the outcome of the city's subsidizing SkyWest will be but that if the subsidy were not approved, the sole remaining roundtrip Pocatello flight was guaranteed to be discontinued.
"I know that $800,000 is a lot of money and none of us wants to pay this and none of us takes this decision lightly," Leeuwrik said. "But what we have to look at is what we stand to lose if we don't pay this and I think that is a much, much, much bigger number. People are saying if we spend the $800,000 there is no guarantee that that will give us the result that we want. That's absolutely true, but I disagree with the idea that we can't guarantee anything. There's one thing we can guarantee. If we don't spend the money, we can guarantee that we are going to lose air service."
The $800,000 subsidy the council approved will come from a federal grant to the city that will be used to supplement the city's budget.
The agreement will be in place for one year or until the $800,000 is exhausted, according to a summary of the agreement. The council agreed that it would review the subsidy agreement quarterly using airport data to determine whether the investment continues to be a viable one for the city.