POCATELLO — The city is surveying the public to guide development of a document outlining a vision for regional trail systems, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and the federal Bureau of Land Management.
Hannah Sanger, the city's science and environment division manager, explained the city and the federal agencies had previously created separate plans for managing trails. The city last conducted trail surveys prior to the passage of the 2010 City Creek Management Plan.
Sanger explained many trails pass through both city and federal land, and by working together and sharing resources the parties hope to improve user experiences and make trail systems more sustainable.
"We think it's a great opportunity to really think broadly about our trail system so it's not just City Creek or the Scout Mountain area," Sanger said. "When we create a map, we'll have a map that crosses jurisdictions, as well."
Go to bit.ly/3DlYHmx to take the online survey. Everyone who fills out a survey will be entered into a raffle for a $20 gift certificate to any local outdoor recreation shop.
The city is seeking volunteers willing to serve on a working group to take input from the community, as well as wildlife experts, cultural professionals and other experts to develop a vision for the trail system. The vision will include recommendations of what the trail system should look like and criteria to be met for trails to remain in place. Sanger said an important first step will simply be to catalogue all of the existing trails in the jurisdictions.
The city started accepting surveys a couple of weeks ago and has already received more than 800 responses. The last day in which surveys will be accepted is Nov. 29.
Sanger said the city will likely spend most of the winter putting the working group together, and members will be asked to attend three-hour meetings on a monthly basis for six months. Members should also expect to receive "a lot of homework."
Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, said the city's survey will be invaluable in helping the BLM and Forest Service set priorities for the future.
"It's a checker board of land jurisdiction out there," Wheeler said.
Wheeler believes the survey will help the agencies identify where to target efforts and the best locations for loops, which often cross jurisdictions, to best meet trail users' needs, thereby avoiding the proliferation of illegal trails.
The survey covers a host of topics, asking participants to list the trails they use most, the activities for which they use trails and their favorite attributes of local trails. It also asks users about potential concerns, including water quality impairment, animal habitat degradation, illegal trail building, trail access challenges, litter and conflicts with other users.
"One of the things we're challenged with now is the massive user-generated trails. That's a big issue we're gong to have to deal with," Sanger said. "Which of the trails can we incorporate into our system? Are there trails that should be returned to nature? As we think about water quality and wildlife habitat, are there areas where trails shouldn't exist?"
The vision could also help guide where to conduct trail maintenance, such as installing erosion bars.
As private land continues to develop surrounding the trail system, Sanger said a goal of city staff is to identify where there may be opportunities to work with willing landowners on establishing trail easements and protecting trail access.
"We have a lot of unofficial access and I know our city planning department is very interested in developing a plan to identify access points that do need protection," Sanger said. "I'd say this vision is really the first step of saying here's our vision for the trail system and working through all of the trails one by one."
The Pocatello-based Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust will also be involved in the effort. Sanger said having a plan should help the entities allocate resources and attract grants.
Sanger considers the City Creek Area in particular to be a regional gem, and she's been concerned by the loss of habitat — including areas well suited for sharp-tailed grouse — and water-quality issues that have arisen there.
"It's close to town, it's very urban and as we increase use we have a lot of pressure on these natural resources," Sanger said. "It's the old adage of loving it to death."
Makenzie Peterson, an Idaho State University graduate student in psychology, will analyze survey data as part of a career-path internship with the city. Peterson said she'll likely create word clouds associated with important topics raised in the survey responses, paired with responders' quotations regarding the key words.
She said the city has been promoting the survey on its social media pages. Peterson is a taking a course in qualitative research and said the project dovetails perfectly with what she's been learning in class. As a trail user herself, she said she's also interest in the subject matter.