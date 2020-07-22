POCATELLO — City staff learned Wednesday morning they've been awarded a $13,000 Idaho Parks and Recreation grant to develop two more put-ins on the Lower Portneuf River, helping them open a second local reach to floating.
Hannah Sanger, the city's science and environment division manager, said the two new floating access points will be located by the city water department across from Sacajawea Park and by the Abraszewski Trailhead. They're spaced about a mile and a quarter apart.
She said the city is also working with the J.R. Simplot Co. on a third access point.
Sanger has also been developing put-ins on the reach from a mile upstream of Fort Hall Mine Landfill to the Pocatello Community Charter School.
The city recently released a map of the current river access sites, available at river.pocatello.us, and signs have been added at each access point.
Sanger is working on regulatory approval through the Army Corps of Engineers to build a dock at Centennial Park to improve river access for floaters. She plans to apply for grants and fundraise toward the $1,000 estimated cost of the dock, which could be built by next summer, and also hopes to add floating docks at other put-ins.
By promoting floating, Sanger believes the city stands to foster an appreciation for the river among residents, as well as an awareness about its threats.
“It’s really hard to protect something if we don’t even know it’s there,” Sanger said. “This is a great way to connect community members to the river so we can protect water quality.”