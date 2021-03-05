POCATELLO — The city plans to apply for a $10,000 grant through the Ifft Foundation to help build a new paved trail connecting South First and South Second avenues, providing pedestrians a safer way to cross busy Benton Street.
The path would be 300 feet long and would start by the east end of the Benton Street Overpass, by the bus stop near the Albertsons parking lots. First Avenue runs beneath the overpass, and Second Avenue crosses Benton by the eastern side of the overpass.
There would be decorative street lights and benches along the trail, and artists will paint the concrete abutment under the overpass and the columns on the east side of First Avenue.
Maggie Clark, the city's public works project manager, said the trail will be built on a 20-foot-wide strip of land the city currently owns between Hanson Janitorial Supply and the overpass.
"We are envisioning a really colorful, unique design on the pathway itself," Clark added. "... We are working with local artists and the Idaho State University) art department."
Clark said the path should improve pedestrian access from the ISU campus to the warehouse district. Clark said a consultant that conducted a 2018 analysis for the grant-funded Terry-First project identified the need for the short, paved trail.
"There definitely was public interest in this," Clark said. "It also was pretty attainable because we own the land."
The city previously obtained a $10,000 Ifft Foundation grant two years ago to help cover costs of lighting, benches and painting. The pending Ifft Foundation grant would help with the same expenses. The city should know by May if it will receive the Ifft Foundation funds.
The city also received a $24,500 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant to fund paving. The city is contributing staff time.
The city hopes to start work on the project this summer.
In addition to the paved trail, the city is also seeking public input on a proposal to create access points to the planned Pioneer Ridge Trail System.
The city said in a press release said the trail system would include 20 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding paths, as well as limited all-terrain-vehicle access. It would be located on Bureau of Land Management property on the East Bench. The major access point being considered would be at the old Alameda Landfill along Pocatello Creek Road.