POCATELLO — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are looking forward to the 190th Annual General Conference set to take place April 4 and 5.
During the two-day event, the church’s First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other General Authorities and General Officers will share messages of “truth, hope, and inspiration,” according to the church’s website, www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
This year’s conference is also expected to commemorate the 200th anniversary of an important event in the church’s history, known as the First Vision.
“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints always look forward to General Conference to hear the words of our prophet and other general authorities,” said Larry Fisher, the church’s Pocatello/Chubbuck communications director. “This year will be particularly important, not only because of what is going on in our world, but also because this spring will be a bicentennial year celebrating exactly 200 years since God the Father and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to Joseph Smith.”
The General Conference typically draws thousands of Latter-day Saints from around the world to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, church officials have said. However, there will be no public admittance this year due to concerns about COVID-19. Instead, all of the sessions will be available by broadcast only.
“Each session will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency will preside and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend,” according to the church’s website. “The music for the conference has been prerecorded.”
The conference will include general sessions for individuals and families at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, as well as an evening session at 6 p.m. April 4. The latter event is geared toward members of the Young Women and Relief Society organizations as well as the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood, according to the church’s website.
Church officials say the sessions will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. In addition, they will be available on the Latter-day Saints Channel as well as some radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.
Despite the fact that the conference is being moved online, many members are eagerly anticipating the event.
“During our last conference six months ago, President (Russell M.) Nelson stated that this upcoming conference will be different from any previous conference and challenged every member to prepare themselves by immersing themselves in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Fisher said. “He then mentioned that this conference will be not only memorable, it will also be unforgettable.”
Church officials say all — including those of other faiths — are welcome to participate in the digital conference.
Fisher encourages people to do so.
“Everyone is invited to listen to general conference for messages of hope and inspiration during this time of turmoil and confusion in our country and the world,” he said.