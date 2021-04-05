Idaho is getting another temple.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans on Sunday to build 20 more temples throughout the world, including one in Burley.
Church officials say it’s the second highest number of temples ever announced at one time, surpassed only by former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley’s announcement of 32 new temples in April of 1998, although he did not give specific locations at that time.
“The announcement of 20 more temples is wonderful news,” said Larry Fisher, director for the Church’s Pocatello Communications. “It was exciting to hear the locations that were announced. It is always a blessing for a community to have a temple.”
The temple in Burley will be the seventh in the state, according to a church news release, which adds that there are 460,000 members of the church in Idaho. There are currently temples in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Boise and Meridian, with another currently under construction in Pocatello.
The church broke ground on the latter in March of 2019 and its construction is progressing. The 12-foot Angel Moroni statue was placed at the top of the building in March of this year, and most of the exterior scaffolding has since been removed.
Church officials have not yet announced when the Pocatello Idaho Temple will be completed or dedicated.
“It does look like they’re moving along very well though,” Fisher said.
With Sunday’s announcement, the church now has 251 temples operating, under construction or planned throughout the world.
Nearly half of the newly announced temples will be built in the Western U.S. In addition to Burley, there are temples planned in Helena, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; Grand Junction, Colorado; Farmington, New Mexico; Eugene, Oregon; Elko, Nevada; Yorba Linda, California; and Smithfield, Utah.
Eleven temples will also be constructed in other parts of the world: Oslo, Norway; Brussels, Belgium; Vienna, Austria; Kumasi, Ghana; Beira, Mozambique; Cape Town, South Africa; Singapore, Republic of Singapore; Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Cali, Colombia; Querétaro, Mexico; and Torreón, Mexico.
Church officials say Nelson has announced a total of 69 new temples in the three years he has served as president.