CHUBBUCK — Dean Wilde called in Hospice and asked the children to pay his 105-year-old mother a final visit when he learned in February that she’d contracted COVID-19.
Indeed, his mother, Naomi Wilde, was so sapped of energy that she slept for three consecutive days while quarantining at his home. She had dreams about her late husband, Merlin, and proclaimed that she was ready to join him in the afterlife.
“Monday morning she woke up and wanted to know what was for breakfast,” Dean said.
With that simple request, Naomi ended any discussions about her final arrangements. Instead, her family is now planning a pizza party for June 6 to celebrate her 106th birthday.
Naomi is back to cracking one-liners, and her primary concern nowadays is once again finding someone to drive her to the Fort Hall Casino, where she beelines for her favorite slot machine. It’s the one with the picture of a large bison — not that she can see the whirling images on the screen as she feeds tokens into the machine.
Though Naomi’s vision is failing, she can still count on her luck.
“She’s a firecracker,” said her daughter-in-law, Michelle Wilde. “... She loves life.”
The family counts their blessings that Naomi had her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to getting sick, which likely reduced the severity of her illness and may be the reason why she’s still around to make them laugh. But they also can’t discount her track record for beating the odds regarding her health. At 101, a bad knee caused Naomi to fall and break her femur. Despite her advanced age, she chose to have the knee surgically replaced.
“The orthopedic surgeon did some research and he thinks she’s the oldest one on record,” Dean said of the knee replacement. “He couldn’t find anybody older.”
Naomi is often asked to divulge the secret of her longevity.
“It wouldn’t be a secret if I told you. I have to keep a few secrets,” she joked. “I don’t know. Everybody asks me that. I used to say lots of Diet Coke and gambling.”
Her family gave her 100 cans of her favorite beverage six years ago, on her 100th birthday. She polished them off within weeks.
More recently, she developed a fondness for Dum-Dums lollipops. Her granddaughter, Brittany, turned her onto them.
“Now it’s hard to see her without one,” Michelle said. “She fell asleep with two of them in her mouth.”
Diet Coke and Dum-Dums aside, Dean theorizes that his mother’s outlook and can-do spirit are the key factors behind her amazing run. For her 104th birthday, Naomi crossed an item off her life’s bucket list when she rode a live elephant at the El Korah Shrine Circus at the Bannock County Event Center.
A resident of Grace Assisted Living in Chubbuck, Dean said his mother has also made several good friends who trade stories he’s convinced are mostly fiction, and she’s a regular at the senior living center’s ice cream socials.
“She has a very positive attitude and a sense of humor,” Dean said. “She loves people. She loves to talk and socialize.”
Born on June 6, 1915, Naomi was alive during World War I, and a quarter century later, World War II would shape the course of her life.
She was the oldest of five siblings raised on a Southeast Idaho farm, located in the small city of Thatcher. Her mother died in childbirth when she was 13, leaving her dad, Hyrum Rasmus Nelson, to raise five children, including a newborn baby, on his own.
“I remember the morning she died,” Naomi said, seated with her family in the communal area at Grace Assisted Living. “My aunts, why they were gathered together and they were saying, ‘Well we’ll take so-and-so and you take so-and-so,’ and my dad spoke up and said, ‘Oh no, I’m keeping them all together and trying to raise them all myself.’ And he did.”
Much as it amazes Naomi’s grandchildren, few families owned cars during her childhood. Most road horses or walked to school. On one occasion, Naomi made the mistake of attempting to ride one of the work horses used to plow and harvest the fields on their farm.
“I found you don’t ride work horses,” Naomi said, chuckling at the recollection. “I got piled off. Boy, I laid in bed. In those days they didn’t take you to the hospital — not unless you were bleeding or your head was cut off or something.”
They had a diverse farm, raising hay, cattle and even chickens.
“There was a time there that everybody had chickens because the egg price was good. Everybody put chickens anywhere they could put them to sell the eggs,” she said.
Naomi attended high school in Cleveland, located several miles from her farm. Against her father’s advice, Naomi dropped out during her junior year, seeking to give him some relief. She ran the household and always made sure to have supper ready for the family. She often packed her fishing pole to the Bear River to put food on the table.
“My high school was the school of hard knocks,” said Naomi, who always extolled the importance of education to her own boys based on what she personally had to forfeit.
Shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Naomi married Merlin Wilde, who was raised on a farm in the Mink Creek area of Preston. Merlin was drafted into the military and was deployed to England and then Germany, serving in Gen. George S. Patton’s famed army.
“I’ve read his old letters. A lot of them were blacked out because they censored everything, but he saw a lot of combat,” Dean said.
During the nearly five years in which her husband was serving his country overseas, Naomi worked for a phone company in Pocatello, manually patching through calls.
After Merlin returned from the war, they bought his family farm north of Preston. In addition to farming, Merlin worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. The farm provided an idyllic setting for Dean and his brothers to spend their childhood. They hunted, fished and rode dirt bikes.
“I decided later it was the best place to raise three boys,” Naomi said, pausing for a moment as her expression became a grin. “Oh, how I wanted a girl!”
Naomi also has six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dean, who has retired from a career in pharmaceutical sales and runs a mini-storage business, credits his mother for “playing hard” throughout her life.
“My dad was kind of a homebody, but she got him to travel all over the world,” Dean said.
Due to her poor eyesight, Naomi can no longer do many of the activities she once enjoyed, such as playing the piano, reading, crocheting and canning produce.
Her hearing also isn’t what it used to be — a fact that can sometimes cause conversations to veer humorously off topic. Recently, when questioned about the evolution of the role of women in society, Naomi started listing the attributes of lemonade.
She threw her head back and laughed when Dean repeated the question more clearly: “Oh, I thought you said lemons!”
Senses fade. Naomi can still lean on her sharp wit and her uncommon gift of gab.
“I just take it day by day,” she said.