CHUBBUCK — Alyona Oborn feels a moment of stress each morning when she checks her phone and social media to confirm that friends and family members in her native Ukraine are still alive.
They've been hiding in basements amid the Russian invasion. They explain to Oborn, 35, that the sound of bombing has become so ubiquitous they've grown to fear the moments of silence more, reasoning it could be the calm before a much bigger attack.
Though she's no longer in the same country as her friends and her Aunt Tatiana, Oborn has done an incredible amount to help them endure the Russian attack from her Chubbuck home.
After despairing for a couple of days after learning of the invasion, she took action, creating a registry on Amazon and accepting monetary donations on Venmo. Thousands of people from throughout the U.S. have contributed, helping her raise $65,000 in cash for the Ukrainians, plus 50 additional tons of humanitarian aid that have already been shipped. Furthermore, 230 first aid kits and thousands of water-purification tablets donated through her supplies drive are heading to Ukraine.
To contribute to her Ukraine Help List, go to https://tinyurl.com/obornamazon, or use @alyonaoborn to send monetary donations via Venmo.
"It's been amazing how many people are stepping up," Oborn said. "I thought I would maybe raise $5,000 to send to a couple people."
Her friends in Ukraine tell her trucks arrive regularly in their neighborhoods to distribute eggs, bread, free meals and other badly needed donated supplies coming from throughout the world. Her aunt told her there are phone numbers Ukrainians can call to request deliveries of specific supplies. Ukrainians in some of the cities that have been occupied by Russian invaders, however, have been cut off from supplies, Oborn explained.
Oborn is from Kharkov, which is Ukraine's second largest city.
"It's getting destroyed the worst at the moment," she said.
Oborn's mother, Larysa, lived in Kharkov until a year ago, when she traveled to Chubbuck to stay with her daughter. Larysa was supposed to return to Ukraine this summer, but the plan is now for her to remain here. Oborn is uncertain if her mother's apartment in Kharkov is even still standing.
Oborn was serving a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she met her husband, Tyrel, a Chubbuck man serving an LDS mission in Ukraine. She traveled to Chubbuck in the summer of 2010 to spend time with his family. A year later she returned to Idaho and they were married.
Oborn thought the talk of an imminent invasion of Ukraine was exaggerated until the morning of Feb. 25, when she received texts from friends there informing her they were being bombarded.
"I don't know what Russia wants. I feel like they have enough," Oborn said.
A friend from Ukraine who married a Russian and now lives in Russia has been afraid to post any news about the invasion, fearing she could be punished by the Russian government. She said the few facts that her friend have posted have been received with skepticism from other Russians on social media.
"She has friends who post, 'This is not true. This is not happening,'" Oborn said.
Oborn has been sharing photos of the devastation sent from her friends, as well as videos of the destruction from a variety of sources, on her Instagram page. She believes the world needs to heed the lesson of World War II — that a tyrant who invades a country is bound to invade additional countries with increasing stakes if allies don't fight back.
She believes the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and allies of Ukraine should establish a no-fly zone over the beleaguered country to improve its odds of survival.
"I want to believe in the best, but all of the losses — I just hope that Europe will step up and the United States will step up," Oborn said. "The country can be completely removed from the Earth if people don't step up to help."