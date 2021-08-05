CHUBBUCK — A 31-year-old Chubbuck woman has been charged with attempted strangulation.
Desirea L. Edmo was charged with the felony crime for an incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for Aug. 9.
If convicted, Edmo faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Chubbuck police arrested Edmo following a physical disturbance on the 4200 block of Yellowstone on Sunday.
Edmo is accused of trying to strangle an adult male during the incident, according to court records.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident, police said.
Edmo was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.