CHUBBUCK — Amber Tingey rounded a corner too fast and hit an earthen berm too high while mountain biking at the City Creek area on Nov. 5.
When she flipped over her handlebars, knocking herself out cold, she feared her months of preparation to compete against some of the world's best triathletes would all be for naught.
Tingey, of Chubbuck, who is married to former Idaho State University Athletic Director Jeff Tingey, paused her training for 15 days to recover. She ultimately overcame both physical and mental hurdles to make the trip to Hawaii to compete Dec. 5 in the XTERRRA World Championship race — the final event in a series of 38 off-road triathlon races hosted in 21 countries.
Just a few weeks after her devastating crash, Tingey placed third in the 40- to 45-year-old age group of the amateur division at the world competition.
"It was surreal. I just got there and enjoyed every moment of being a part of that event; my sisters were with me," Tingey said. "It really was a life-changing experience for me."
While at Soda Springs High School, Tingey was a two-time state cross country champion. She went on to run with the Ricks College team that won a pair of national championships in 1998 and 1999. Ricks College, in Rexburg, is now Brigham Young University-Idaho.
She's also participated in Pocatello's Bengal Triathlon and the Spudman Triathlon in Burley, though those races have a road biking component and she prefers mountain biking. For years, she'd been interested in the XTERRA USA Championship at Utah's Snow Basin. On Sept. 25-26, she competed in the event, placing second in her age group.
"My motto is grit. A lot of people have natural talent. I've always been a very gritty runner and a very gritty mountain biker," Tingey said.
The top two finishers in each division qualified for the world championships. The swimming component of the race was cancelled in lieu of a second footrace because the reservoir where the swim was scheduled to take place was too low, giving rise to dangerous bacteria. Fortunately for Tingey, swimming is her weakest discipline.
Her luck ran out, however, during a training ride at City Creek.
After the crash, she awoke to see her friend looking down on her. She couldn't remember where she was or what had happened.
"I felt like I had been asleep for days. It was just a very weird feeling," Tingey said.
Her husband drove her to an urgent care clinic, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, in addition to having some scrapes and bruises.
After taking a couple of weeks off and regularly seeing a chiropractor to help her body heal, Tingey started easing back into her training. She made it to the gym a few times but only got in three outdoor mountain bike rides. While riding, she was overly cautious, especially on the downhill stretches, and couldn't keep up with her biking buddy.
She hit another unexpected obstacle when she arrived in Hawaii and discovered that the bottom bracket of her mountain had seized up and there were no replacement parts available. A mechanic at the race venue did his best to lube the parts and get it working, but she wasn't certain that the repair would hold at the starting line.
"That's the thing I'm proud of. I didn't quit. There were several stumbling blocks along the way. I could have just quit," Tingey said.
Furthermore, she had to compete in the midst of a torrential downpour throughout the event, which lasted three and a half hours. The weather was so inclement, organizers had to cancel the ocean swim for the first time in 25 years — once again she had compete in an extra foot race, and looking back at her splits, running was her strongest event.
"The bike course became a muddy river. The dirt was greasy and mud caked up on tires," Tingey said. "You had no traction at all. During the race I saw people's bikes breaking, people hitting trees, people going over handlebars."
She could barely see while racing her mountain bike because of the heavy rain. Yet somehow her adrenaline kicked in and she managed to compete fast and a little bit out of control. Despite the conditions, or perhaps because of them, it was one of the most enjoyable experiences of her life.
Her father, Caribou County dry-land farmer Sid Cellan, attributes her success in athletics, in part, to her upbringing on the family farm.
"I tell you what made her so tough. When she was out on the farm she used to go with me when I went up the hill looking for horns," Cellan recalled. "At 7 or 8, she'd out-walk me."
Tingey said she also benefited from long hours spent picking out rocks from farm fields, as well as several races through the open fields against her father: The starting line was usually the tractor, and a truck in the distance was often the finish line.
"It feels really rewarding and an honor for me," she said. "I realize that I'm capable of doing hard things and it gave me a desire to continue to do this and to push myself to get better."