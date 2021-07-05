CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck plans to hold its popular Movies in the Park program again this summer after having to cancel it last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said the movies will be shown free for all who attend at Stuart Park at 5161 Stuart Avenue beginning at dusk.
“We're glad to have the opportunity to provide this again for the community,” he said.
The plan initially was to show the movies in Cotant Park, he said, but the location had to be moved to Stuart Park due to remodeling work that's being done at Cotant Park.
A release about the program encourages people to come early and to bring their own chair or blanket and games to play outside while people wait to enjoy the movie.
The films are scheduled to start showing on July 9 and be held every Friday night through Aug. 20.
And in case of bad weather, movies will be rescheduled to the following Saturday at dusk.
He says people can visit the city of Chubbuck Facebook page for weather updates.
“People are super excited about it,” England said. “And I think we're going to get inundated actually.”
He says they've had a lot of people tell them that it's a great community event.
He says it's especially nice for grandparents and families who might want to go to the movies with their kids and grandkids and others.
“They love to be with family, but something like that with a regular budget would be too much,” England said.
So the Movies in the Park program in Chubbuck gives them an opportunity to spend time with their kids and grandkids at no cost.
“We look at this very much as a family event,” he said. “We're excited for the opportunity.”
England says sponsors generally even offer treats such as popcorn and others, though the city doesn't require it.
But he says they do ask that all minors be accompanied by an adult.
And England says that the event is such a draw that people will even come from all over out of town to attend the showings.
It's a fairly inexpensive way for the city to provide something for families to do on weekends, England said.
The city tried to hold Movies in the Park program a year ago using social distancing, but ultimately the situation was such that the program was postponed for the year, he said.
“I think we did the right thing with what was going on, but I think people are so excited to be back,” he said.
The first movie showing is set for July 9 and the last showing is slated for Aug. 20.
They have received a strong amount of help from seven sponsors for the program, he said.
Sponsors include RE/MAX Country Real Estate, Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Health West, Simplot, Allstate and the city of Chubbuck.
“Every one of our sponsors are excited about it,” England said.
In all, the plan is to show seven movies over the summer.
The list of shows for Movies in the Park is as follows: “The Croods: A New Age,” Frozen II,” “Ferdinand,” “Spies in Disguise,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Cool Runnings” and “The Lion King.”
The movie dates in order are July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.