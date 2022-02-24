CHUBBUCK — The city's Land Use and Development Commission is accepting feedback on a proposed municipal comprehensive plan amendment that would guide development within a new downtown area.
A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8 at the new City Hall, located at 290 E. Linden Ave. After the hearing, the commission will vote on whether to recommend that the City Council reject the plan, approve it as proposed or approve it with changes. The commission will also make a recommendation on a proposal to update city code to implement the draft comprehensive plan amendment.
The new downtown area will be bounded by Yellowstone Avenue to the railroad tracks and Interstate 15 to Chubbuck Road.
Don Matson, the city's planning services manager, said the proposed comprehensive plan emphasizes "form-based" building concepts, which emphasize the pedestrian experience. For example, it calls for wide sidewalks, walking paths, angled parking and includes minimum standards for having storefront windows to "connect" businesses with the sidewalks.
Street lights would be shorter to keep light focused beneath the urban tree canopy. Ramps would make intersections accessible, and sidewalk dining would be encouraged. More shared parking would be made available on the streets, allowing businesses to maintain smaller parking areas.
Matson said community surveys have found residents support the location, as well as efforts to make the future downtown pedestrian friendly.
"A lot of things have been pointing to this area as the central heart of the city," Matson said. "There was no central gathering place."
Matson said Chubbuck Development Authority has acquired properties within the planned downtown area and will be seeking proposals from development interests that would be a good fit.
He said existing businesses in the area will be allowed to continue operating without making changes, although any large expansions would have to comply with the new codes for the downtown.