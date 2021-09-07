Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Keeyona Myler, 13, is selling lemonade to raise money for braces. Her stand can be found on Hawthorne Road between Chubbuck Elementary and Stuart Park on Saturday and Sunday afternoons while the weather is good.
CHUBBUCK — A 13-year-old girl in need of braces is selling lemonade to raise funds.
Keeyona Myler recently started a lemonade stand on Hawthorne Road between Chubbuck Elementary and Stuart Park.
“A week before school started, a friend and I were selling lemonade so that she could save money for a longboard,” Keeyona said. “That’s when I realized this would be a great idea to raise money for my braces.”
Braces aren’t a cosmetic issue for Keeyona, who says she feels pain in the back of her mouth when she tries to eat.
“Sometimes it really hurts and other times it’s just annoying,” Keeyona said.
Her mother, Jen Myler, says they’re on Medicaid and are part of the Idaho Smiles program, but they don’t meet the insurance requirements needed to cover the cost of the $5,000-plus braces.
And they’re needed soon.
“She has an overbite and crossbite, and if she goes without braces it can make it so that she can’t eat,” Jen said.
Keeyona has been selling pink and regular lemonade for $2 for a large cup, $1.75 for a medium cup, $0.75 for a small cup and $0.25 for a mini cup. She also sells Otter Pops for $0.25.
“The other day a guy came by and bought a $2 cup of lemonade and then he came back later and gave me a $100 bill. That was awesome,” said Keeyona, who has raised about $900 so far.
She plans to continue selling lemonade on Saturday and Sunday afternoons while the weather is good. She also wants to rake leaves and shovel driveways this fall and winter to raise additional funds.