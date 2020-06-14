On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at approximately 6:32 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an 18-year-old male that had possibly drowned near the “Flume” on the Last Chance Canal in Grace, Idaho.
Emergency units to include the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Search and Rescue, EMS, Idaho Fish and Game and other local volunteers responded and began searching for the victim.
The victim, 18-year-old Mason S. Romanelli of Chubbuck, Idaho had been “shooting the Flume” with other friends at approximately 6 p.m. They were in the process of walking back across the Flume, when Mason decided he did not want to walk back on top of the Flume as he was concerned about the height of it.
They decided to walk down the far bank and swim back across. Mason was on his friend's back as they attempted to swim back as Mason was concerned about making it by himself.
As the two got away from shore, they sunk and Mason went under the water. His friend immediately swam to shore to retrieve a tree branch to assist Mason.
Mason did not resurface and his friends frantically searched for him as emergency responders were en route. A search conducted by emergency responders was unsuccessful and was stopped once it got dark.
Search efforts will continue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay out of the area while emergency responders continue to search to avoid congestion in the area.