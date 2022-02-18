CHUBBUCK — City leaders didn't have to look far to find the ideal person to serve as their next municipal attorney.
On Wednesday, City Councilmember Ryan Lewis resigned his council position and accepted an appointment to be the city attorney, working on a part-time contract.
Lewis was elected in November to his third term on the council. Though Lewis was in the first year of a four-year term, rules specify the candidate Mayor Kevin England appoints as his replacement will be up for election in two years.
Lewis has replaced Tom Holmes, who retired Wednesday as the contract city attorney after 34 years of service. England said a study of the city's growth has concluded Chubbuck will likely need to make city attorney a full-time, in-house position within a few years.
England said Lewis has been one of the best council members ever to serve the city and is known for thoroughly vetting issues. While other candidates for city attorney would face a learning curve, England noted Lewis has served the city for eight years and is familiar with the key issues facing Chubbuck.
"Ryan is going to be fantastic," England said, adding his former colleagues on the City Council all have confidence in him.
England consulted the Association of Idaho Cities to make certain Chubbuck followed the proper protocol in making Lewis the city attorney. He said he's received interest in filling Lewis' vacated council seat from more than a dozen top-notch candidates, three of whom he'd already interviewed as of Friday morning.
England anticipates announcing his appointment to the council by March 2. England said making a choice from so many exceptional candidates will be tough. He's encouraged that some of the candidates have said they'll likely run for election in the future, even if they aren't appointed.
"You want somebody familiar with the city who understands what the city is about and is ready to be a team player — somebody who understands it's not an easy position and it requires a substantial amount of work, but it's a very satisfying position," England said.