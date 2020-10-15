CHUBBUCK — Police tased a man on Wednesday who they suspected of being involved in a car theft.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Raven Way in Chubbuck.
Chubbuck police said the incident began to unfold after they received information that car theft suspect Brandon Schrock, 23, of Chubbuck, might be at a relative's house on Pheasant Ridge Drive.
Chubbuck police said that when officers arrived at the home, Schrock ran out the back door.
Chubbuck police said they pursued Schrock on foot and an officer caught up with him on nearby Raven Way and attempted to detain him.
When Schrock again tried to run away, the officer tased him, Chubbuck police said.
Schrock was incapacitated by the stun gun which enabled the officer to place him under arrest.
Schrock was medically cleared by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics before being transported to Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where he's currently being held.
Police said that Schrock had the keys to the stolen car, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, on him when he was arrested.
The owner of the car was able to subsequently locate the vehicle, which had been stolen on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
Schrock is being charged with possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, police said.