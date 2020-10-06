CHUBBUCK - On Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3:45 p.m., officers with the Chubbuck Police Department responded to the Liquor Store at 4820 Yellowstone Ave in reference to a theft.
It was reported that two females, described as Native American between 5’3” and 5’4” tall, left the business with bottles of alcohol without paying.
An employee at the store followed them outside of the business in the parking lot and observed the females entering a white sedan. As the clerk approached the sedan, a male subject pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk and then drove away going north on Yellowstone Ave.
We are asking the for the public's assistance identifying the two females involved in the theft.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.