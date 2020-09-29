CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck police are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot a patrol car several times while an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The officer was not harmed, police said.
Police said the suspect was driving in the area of Philbin Road and Angela Street in a black compact vehicle — possibly an older model Honda Civic — with the Idaho license plate 4BL0366.
Once the vehicle stopped, police said the occupant fired upon the marked patrol car and struck it several times. The suspect then drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed and was last seen heading east on Cutshalts Road from Philbin Road, police said.
Police are asking people to check their surveillance cameras for any activity during the night and early morning that could potentially be related to the incident.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police and Fort Hall Police Department are assisting in the effort to locate the vehicle and the suspect or suspects.
Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.