CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck police are seeking information about a break-in at J.C. Penney in Pine Ridge Mall that occurred early Monday morning.
Chief Bill Guiberson said police responded to alarm at the mall at about 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find someone had forced entry through an entrance into J.C. Penney.
“We believe someone was inside the building,” Guiberson said.
Guiberson did not have information available at press time regarding potential theft or damage to the business. Guiberson said police plan to check surveillance tapes, and he asked anyone with information about the break-in to call his investigators at 208-237-7172.