CHUBBUCK — Local police said they received a report of a suspicious package inside of Family Dollar, 120 W. Chubbuck Road, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
An employee at the business said that Family Dollar called authorities to report a call from a person who said he had placed a bomb somewhere inside of the store.
A police explosive ordnance detection dog from the Pocatello Police Department searched the inside of the building for a suspicious package around 4 p.m.
Employees of the Family Dollar were all evacuated while police investigated the report of the suspicious package.
The Chubbuck police and fire departments and Pocatello police responded to the scene.
Around 4:30 p.m. the canine search had been completed and police determined there was no suspicions package inside the building.