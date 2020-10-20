CHUBBUCK — Authorities say there’s been an increase in burglaries in the Chubbuck area over the past two months.
Items are being stolen from properties and cars, according to Chubbuck police. Some vehicles are even disappearing.
“We’ve seen a pretty significant increase,” said Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson. “They’re taking advantage of things left out and left unlocked.”
Guiberson is asking community members to help prevent such crimes by locking their vehicles and putting the things they value in a safe place at night.
The Chubbuck Police Department recently shared a Facebook post about the rise in crime to make community members aware of the issue.
“The overwhelming majority of the thefts we see in Chubbuck are ones that are easily preventable by just simply locking your cars,” the post states. “If everyone could do their part it would be a significant deterrent to opportunist who intend to steal from our neighborhoods.”