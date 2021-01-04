CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck police officer says the holidays were a bit quieter than usual for Chubbuck officers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More often than not, it gets busier during the holidays, said Cpl. Mike Cammack, who’s been an officer with the Chubbuck Police Department for four years.
The 28-year-old patrol officer says that while it wasn’t necessarily busy, there was steady number of calls.
“This year the holidays were a little more calm than they normally have been on the night shift,” he said.
Cammack said there seemed to be more calls for service than anything else. Service calls are people calling to request contact with an officer for various legal or civil reasons.
Cammack, who lives in Chubbuck, generally works the graveyard shift. But he also likes the spring and summer seasons, and he likes to work days in the summertime.
“There’s a little more activity and it’s starting to warm up and people are out and about,” he said.
Plus people are finished with school and everybody’s on vacation, so he gets a little more interaction with people, he said.
And even though Pocatello has a bigger population than Chubbuck, Cammack wouldn’t automatically describe Chubbuck as quieter all the time.
“For our population, our officers are just as busy,” he said.
He says that everybody’s doing a lot of proactive work.
“So it’s hard to compare these things,” Cammack said.
But he says the Pocatello and Chubbuck agencies help each other out as much as possible.
“It just depends on what the call type is and where it’s at in the city,” he said.
And it’s the same for Bannock County deputies and for Idaho State Police troopers.
“Everybody is just really good at being there when they’re needed, which is really awesome,” Cammack said.
He says Chubbuck seems to be growing quite a bit. So that may eventually have an effect on law enforcement.
“Obviously the new city hall is under construction, which is very exciting,” he said.
Cammack said it will be interesting to see what develops.
“People are moving here because it’s a fairly low cost of living compared to other areas,” he said. “They kind of appreciate the slower pace of life here.”
Eventually the continued population growth may lead to more demand for law enforcement.
Cammack got interested in law enforcement while growing up in Boise.
He did ride-alongs during the application processes with Pocatello and Chubbuck officers and was ultimately offered a job in Chubbuck.
He says calls in Chubbuck can range from bad vehicle wrecks to bad fights — which can even result in prison terms in a worst-case situation.
“I’ve had people unfortunately who wanted to fight with me,” Cammack said. “It just varies.”
Regardless of all the things he’s responded to he’s glad that he’s always able to do his best to help whoever’s out there at that moment, he said.
He says his job is to make sure people can come to a peaceful outcome as often as possible. That’s one of the things he enjoys about his work.
“I like the ability to have a positive impact in the community,” Cammack said.
And he says that one of the great things about Chubbuck is most people are good about calling law enforcement and letting them be the mediator when disputes arise.
In fact, he says that most interactions with people in the Chubbuck area are positive, he said.
“But when they change they tend to change pretty quickly,” Cammack said. “People who decide they don’t want to go to jail who get out of the car and run.”
That why officers have to be vigilant and on their toes at all times.
“In the instance of calls for service we might seem unapproachable or standoffish,” he said. “But a lot of the time we have to focus intently on what to do to make sure we’re keeping safe.”
But otherwise every officer he knows is more than willing to talk with people like they would a friend at home, he said.
Still, it’s helpful to have outside interests so the job doesn’t become his whole life, Cammack said.
For instance the former wrestler is active in his church and has trained Brazilian jiu-jitsu for the last eight years.
He says that background, in addition to being fun recreation, can even come in handy if suspects decide they want to resist arrest.
His wrestling and jiu-jitsu knowledge can help safely de-escalate the situation and decrease the amount of force needed, Cammack said.
Plus, he’s currently mulling getting a little more experience in the detective side of law enforcement and perhaps transitioning into it sometime in the future if possible.
In the meantime, Cammack said there will always be a desire for good committed people who want to get involved in law enforcement. It’s a challenge.
“It requires the absolute best of the best type of people who are committed to doing hard things and not taking the easy way out,” Cammack said. “It really tests your mettle in that way.”
And while Chubbuck officers are compensated pretty well comparatively, it’s not about money, he said.
“People stay in law enforcement because they realize the value of the position they have and the impact they make,” Cammack said.