CHUBBUCK — A man sitting inside of a white four-door sedan pointed a handgun at a liquor store clerk who followed two women outside of the store and confronted them about leaving without paying for alcohol, police said.
Police Chief Bill Guiberson said police received a call at 3:45 p.m. Sunday about the armed robbery from the liquor store in the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Guiberson said the department is still reviewing photos from video surveillance. He said the clerk described the women as Native American.
"Two females exited the store with multiple items. The clerk followed them and tried to get them to come back in the store," Guiberson said.
Guiberson said the women were approaching the sedan when the clerk asked them to return into the store and pay for the alcohol, and that's when the man inside the car pointed a gun at him. He said the man and the women then drove away in the car.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.