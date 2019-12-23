CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department recently held its first coloring contest for local students.
The community outreach project was organized by the department’s communications officer, Kodi Jones.
“It was nice to have her spearhead that and go into the schools,” said Police Chief Bill Guiberson. “We didn’t know what the response (would be, but) it was pretty overwhelming. We had way more than anticipated.”
The contest was open to students at Chubbuck and Ellis Elementary Schools in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Guiberson said their staff members judged the contest and they were impressed by the submissions.
“The kids did great. We had some really good entrants,” he said. “A few of them were pretty tough to choose from.”
In the end, they were able to select three winners from each school and they posted the results on the Chubbuck Police Department Facebook page over the weekend.
Claire Schaugaard, fourth and fifth grade, Kyler Going, second and third grade, and Gavin Sessions, kindergarten and first grade, were the winners at Chubbuck Elementary School. At Ellis, the winners were Maylee Bringhurst, fourth and fifth grade, Laynie Kunz, second and third grade, and Caleb Hitchcock, kindergarten and first grade.
Chubbuck Police Department officials say the winners received assorted gift cards purchased with funds raised by the department’s staff as well as the Chubbuck Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7.