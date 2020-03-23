CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department is taking some precautions as a result of the coronavirus. But officials say they’re still ready and willing to help the community.
“We’re still here,” Police Chief Bill Guiberson said.
The police department is trying to do its part to protect the public and its employees while following the federal and state recommendations it’s received to help slow the spread of the virus known as COVID-19, Guiberson said. Subsequently, they’ve made some changes to limit face-to-face contact.
The police department has closed its front lobby to the public until further notice and suspended some services, such as fingerprinting. But all of the officers and dispatchers are still working.
“We’re running things as normal as we can at this point,” Guiberson said.
Community members can contact the records division by phone at 208-238-2376 or email at records@cityofchubbuck.us, and they can reach dispatchers or officers by calling 208-237-7172.
“As always in any kind of emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911,” Guiberson said.
Community members can also report nonemergency crimes and concerns about missing pets or lost property online. For more information, they can visit cityofchubbuck.us/report-a-crime.
Guiberson said he’s told officers they should contact citizens by phone when possible, but he hasn’t put any limits on the types of calls they can respond to in person.
“In our job there are so many dynamics and things that can change instantly,” Guiberson said. “Not every petit theft is the same; not every burglary is the same. I’ve told officers to use their discretion and their best judgement. I’m confident they will do that.”
Guiberson says they same thing applies to those officers who are out on patrol.
While he recognizes current circumstances are challenging for many, Guiberson believes everyone’s cooperation and commitment to slowing the spread of the virus will help in the efforts to overcome it.
“We appreciate all of our local first responders as well as our health professionals who are putting in countless hours to serve others,” Guiberson said in the news release. “If we all do our part we may be able to lighten their workload, which benefits all of us.”