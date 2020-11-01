Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson's unmarked police car was stolen last week and recovered a short time later, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said.
The incident happened early Thursday morning when someone stole the unmarked police car while it was parked at Guiberson's personal residence.
Pocatello police found the car abandoned a short time later on Thursday morning in Pocatello, England said.
England said it appears that whoever stole the vehicle perhaps got scared and fled after realizing it was an unmarked police car.
The car was not damaged during the incident, England said.
England said police are still searching for the individual who stole the car. Anyone with information on the case should contact Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.
England said that Guiberson believes he locked the car prior to it being stolen but it appears there was a keyless entry fob accidentally left in the vehicle that enabled it to be unlocked and started.
