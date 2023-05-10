Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson

Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson

 Photo courtesy of Chubbuck Police Department

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department is honored to announce the upcoming retirement of our Chief of Police.

After over 29 years of Law Enforcement service to our local community, Chief Bill Guiberson will be retiring on June 22, 2023.

Bill Guiberson (young)

Bill Guiberson

