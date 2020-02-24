POCATELLO — Chubbuck police recently arrested two people on drug-related charges in separate incidents.
Tyler Spicer, 25, of Pocatello, has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for petit theft and using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Michael Gardner, 27, of Bannock County, has been charged with felonies for drug trafficking in heroin (for having 28 grams or more) and possession of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
The incident involving Spicer took place on Feb. 15.
Chubbuck police say Spicer committed a theft at Walmart. While officers were searching him, they found heroin and scales in his possession.
The incident involving Gardner took place on Feb. 17.
Police say Motel 6 staff asked them to contact Gardner because he wouldn’t leave the area and had an aggressive dog with him.
Police ended up taking the man, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, into custody. They say they found heroin, the prescription drug Ketamine and marijuana in his possession at that time.