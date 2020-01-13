CHUBBUCK — Authorities arrested two people on drug-related charges following traffic stops on Friday.
Chubbuck police say they took Anthoney Andersen, 32, of Chubbuck, and Samantha Perkins, 26, of Pocatello, into custody in separate incidents.
Andersen has subsequently been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for failure to provide proof of insurance, a second or subsequent offense, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. He was also cited with infractions for driving without privileges and failure to register his vehicle.
Perkins has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for driving without privileges and failure to provide proof of insurance, a second or subsequent offense.