CHUBBUCK — A few days have passed since city staff moved into the new Chubbuck City Hall on Thursday, but Mayor Kevin England still hasn't felt the need to flip on the light switch in his new office.
With its abundance of large windows overlooking the surrounding mountains and its three skylights, natural light fills the new municipal building, which is located at the corner of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive.
Chubbuck City Hall is modern and palatial, encompassing 26,000 square feet of space on two floors — a headquarters befitting a major metropolitan area. Within its capacious foyer, flat screens update the public on meeting dates and city functions.
Several offices throughout the building remain empty. England explained City Hall was designed to accommodate future growth, and there should still be plenty of elbow room inside three decades from now.
The new building includes several conference rooms for internal use and a multipurpose room, with access to bathrooms and a warming kitchen. England said organizations with a government connection will be allowed to use the multipurpose room and the city is formulating its policies governing potential public use of the room. City officials want to make certain the multipurpose room doesn't compete with facilities offered by the private sector.
England hopes Gov. Brad Little will be able to attend a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Chubbuck's new digs within the next month or so. The city shared space in its former city hall, located at 5160 Yellowstone Ave., with its police department. The police department, which has operated from cramped confines for several years, will occupy the entire building and plans to commence soon with a major renovation.
The renovation will start within the former municipal area of the building. Once that work is finished, the police department will move into the refurbished space to allow work to commence on the area they've been using. The entire project should be finished within a year, England said.
The city will also soon start work on a new animal control building, which should be completed by February.
The total cost of all three projects should be $15.31 million. The total also includes new furnishings and landscaping that must still be added at City Hall. Though final numbers are not yet in on the City Hall component of the project, England said it appears the work will be finished slightly under budget, despite recent shortages of building materials and steep increases in prices of lumber, concrete and steel.
"It's a miracle with this size of a project, and everybody knows what's been going on in the last 18 months," England said about staying on budget.
Chubbuck's timing for making purchases was perfect and enabled the city to avoid cost escalations.
"When they announced steel was in shortage and you'd have a hard time getting steel, it was already sitting here on site," England said, offering an example.
To fund the projects, the city approved the sale of certificates of participation to investors who will hold a share in ownership of the facilities. Holders of those certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use. Leases will be subject to annual renewal. The certificates allow the city to build without asking voters permission to take on long-term debt.
England said the city benefited from extremely low interest rates on the certificates, which nonetheless sold out on the first day in which they were available.
CM Group was the construction management group responsible for building City Hall and will also take the lead on the police department renovation and the new animal control building. Locally based Myers-Anderson Architects has made the designs, doing the police department renovation in collaboration with a Boise company that specializes in police departments.
The new City Hall will be the anchor of a planned new downtown area to serve Chubbuck.